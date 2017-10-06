FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bodies of Egyptians killed by Islamic State in Libya recovered: report
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 14 days ago

Bodies of Egyptians killed by Islamic State in Libya recovered: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The bodies of 21 Egyptian Christians killed by Islamic State in its former Libyan stronghold of Sirte have been recovered, the attorney general’s office said on Friday.

The bodies were found in the same orange jumpsuits the victims were wearing when they were filmed being killed in the coastal city in February 2015, according to a statement provided to Libya’s Al-Ahrar TV channel.

Sadiq al-Sour, the head of investigations for the attorney general’s office, said last week that the area where the bodies were buried had been identified after a captured commander gave details of its whereabouts.

Islamic State took control of Sirte in 2015 and lost the city late last year to local forces backed by U.S. air strikes.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by James Dalgleish

