Egypt says Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through military means

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry shake hands after a news conference following a meeting at Tahrir palace in Cairo, Egypt April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday the crisis in Libya could not be resolved through military means, but added the security situation in the country had long been a source of worry.

“Egypt has supported from the beginning a political agreement as a tool to prevent any military solution” in Libya, Shoukry said during a joint news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov broadcast on state television.

