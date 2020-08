FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi speaks while meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed ceasefire calls of Libyan warring parties on Friday, the presidency said in a statement.

Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday and the Eastern-based Libyan parliament called for an immediate ceasefire.

Sisi praised both ceasefire calls as “an important step on the road to achieving a political settlement”.