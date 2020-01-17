World News
UAE's Gargash: UAE unreservedly supports Germany efforts to bring peace in Libya - tweet

FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) - UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Friday that “the UAE unreservedly supports german efforts in convening the conference & the international community’s goals of peace & stability in libya.”

The minister added that he is “Looking foreword to a successful Berlin Conference” and stressed the joint efforts towards an end to the conflict in Libya.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday a conference in Berlin on Sunday must try to get a weapons embargo enforced again.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Sandra Maler

