World News
April 30, 2020 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE calls on all Libyan parties commit to political process, renews support to Haftar

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Libya's eastern-based military leader Khalifa Haftar is seen in an unknown location in this screen grab taken from a video released on April 27, 2020. LIBYAN NATIONAL ARMY HANDOUT/Reuters TV via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates called on Thursday on all Libyan parties to commit to the U.N.-supervised political process to end the war, while at the same time saluting the eastern Libya based-army led by general Khalifa Haftar.

The UAE statement did not comment directly on Haftar’s declaration on Monday that his army would take power, ripping up a 2015 political agreement that has been the basis for all international peacemaking efforts.

The UAE “commends the Libyan National Army for conducting anti-terror operations”, a statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry said, expressing “its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention” in support of the rival, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

The statement expressed the UAE’s support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on “all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations”.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below