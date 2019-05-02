World News
May 2, 2019 / 6:08 AM / in 2 hours

UAE says 'extremist militias' control Libyan capital: tweet

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - “Extremist militias” controlling the Libyan capital, Tripoli, were “derailing” the search for a political solution to the country’s crisis, a senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Thursday.

“Abu Dhabi agreement offered opportunity to support the U.N.-led process. Meanwhile extremist militias continue to control capital and derail search for political solution,” Anwar Gargash, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said in a Twitter post.

“Priority in Libya (is) to counter extremism/terrorism and support stability in long drawn out crisis,” he added.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below