U.N. Libya envoy hopes, but cannot predict, eastern oil ports closure ends in few days

FILE PHOTO: The U.N. Envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hani Amara/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Saturday he hoped but “could not predict” whether oil ports in the east of the country that were closed on Friday would be reopened in a few days.

“If the thing is not solved between today and tomorrow I expect the issue to be raised, yes,” Ghassan Salame told Reuters, referring to a meeting in Berlin that will try to broker a reopening of the ports.