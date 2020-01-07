EU'S Borrell rejects Turkish plans to send military to Libya

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a news conference after a meeting to discuss Libya's crisis, in Brussels, Belgium January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must work toward achieving a ceasefire in Libya, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, calling on Turkey not to send military experts and technical teams to support Libya’s internationally recognized government.

“We asked for a ceasefire and we asked also to stop escalation and to end external interference, which has been increasing in the last days,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters following a meeting with British, Italian, German and French foreign ministers.

“It is obvious that this made a reference to the Turkish decision to intervene with their troops in Libya, which is something that we reject,” Borrell said.