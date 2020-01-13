World News
EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says U.N. must lead reconciliation

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (not pictured), in Brussels, Belgium January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Monday a ceasefire in Libya initiated by Turkey and Russia, but cautioned that the United Nations must lead the process of rebuilding the country.

“A ceasefire, yes it is a first step in the right direction, but what you need is a process for consolidation, for reconstruction and a government of unity. There is a long way to go. This has to be a U.N.-led process,” she told reporters after a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

“This is of utmost importance.”

Reporting by Michele Sinner in Luxembourg; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

