July 1, 2020 / 1:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

After Turkish incident, France suspends NATO naval mission - official

PARIS (Reuters) - France has informed NATO that it is suspending its involvement in a naval operation in the Mediterranean after the results of a probe into an incident between French and Turkish warships, an official at the Armed Forces ministry said on Wednesday.

The official said in a letter to NATO’s Secretary-General that France had made four demands to clarify the role of the Sea Guardian operation, including its cooperation with an EU mission that is enforcing a U.N. arms embargo to Libya.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones

