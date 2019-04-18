France supports internationally-recognized government in Tripoli: Elysee source

PARIS, France (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it supported the internationally government in Tripoli after that authority accused it of backing its rival in eastern Libya and said it would cut security cooperation with Paris.

“As we have already stated on several occasions: France supports the legitimate government of Prime Minister (Fayez al-)Serraj and the mediation of the UN for an inclusive political solution in Libya,” a French presidential official said.

“Furthermore, the president’s legitimate interlocutor is Prime Minister Serraj, with whom the president spoke on Monday to reaffirm this support.”