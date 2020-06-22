France's Macron says Turkey playing 'dangerous game' in Libya

FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron attends a virtual meeting with European leaders to discuss the bloc's budget and recovery fund, in Paris, France June 19, 2020. Eliot Blondet/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Turkey on Monday over its support of the internationally recognised government in Libya, saying Turkey was playing “a dangerous game” that went against everything it had agreed to in international talks.

“I have already had the opportunity to say very clearly to President (Tayyip) Erdogan (that) I consider that Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya today and contravenes all of its commitments made at the Berlin conference,” Macron said, referring to a peace meeting earlier this year.

Macron said he had spoken earlier to U.S. President Donald Trump on the crisis in Libya.