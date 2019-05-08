France calls for unconditional ceasefire in Libya

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises during a fight between members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces and Eastern forces in Ain Zara, Tripoli, Libya May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ayman al-Sahili/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Wednesday called for an unconditional ceasefire in the Libya conflict under international supervision after a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and U.N.-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

“Noting that there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict, and to put an end to the military offensive launched towards Tripoli, the President of the Republic encouraged an unconditional ceasefire,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

“He stressed the need to protect civilian populations. In this context, the proposal was put forward to delimit a ceasefire line, under international supervision.”