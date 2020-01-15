France urges all sides to back Libya ceasefire ahead of Berlin conference

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that efforts by Russia to broker a ceasefire between warring factions in Libya had been inconclusive and urged all parties, including foreign backers, to support a ceasefire before key talks on Sunday.

“Only a political process can help us get out of this impasse. There will be no military solution,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday. “A ceasefire was announced. There is a calm, but the discussions in Moscow were not conclusive and each side must respect the truce because it is essential for the Berlin conference on Sunday.”

He blamed Turkey in particular for its recent military agreements with the authorities in Libya, saying it was a clear violation of a United Nations arms embargo.