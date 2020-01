France's Macron accuses Erdogan of breaking promises on Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) attend a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron accused his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday of breaking promises made at an international conference on Libya after Turkish warships and Syrian fighters arrived in Libya.

“I want to express my concerns with regard the behavior of Turkey at the moment, which is in complete contradiction with what President Erdogan committed to at the Berlin conference,” Macron said at a news conference with the Greek prime minister.

“We have seen during these last days Turkish warships accompanied by Syrian mercenaries arrive on Libyan soil. This is an explicit and serious infringement of what was agreed in Berlin. It’s a broken promise.”