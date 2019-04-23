Libyan forces push back Haftar's forces south of Tripoli: witnesses

HIRA, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan government forces on Tuesday pushed back troops loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar in the Hira area south of the capital Tripoli in a counter-offensive, Reuters reporters at the scene said.

They saw several burnt-out cars belonging to Haftar’s forces and at least four dead soldiers from his forces. The Reuters reporters got as close as around 25 km (16 miles) to Gharyan, Haftar’s forward base for his offensive to take Tripoli.