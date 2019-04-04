U.S., France, others urge de-escalation of tensions in Libya

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The governments of France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Britain and the United States said on Thursday they were deeply concerned about fighting around the Libyan town of Gharyan and urged all sides to immediately de-escalate tensions.

“At this sensitive moment in Libya’s transition, military posturing and threats of unilateral action only risk propelling Libya back toward chaos,” they said in a joint statement released in Washington by the State Department. “We strongly believe that there is no military solution to the Libya conflict.”