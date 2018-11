PALERMO, Italy (Reuters) - Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a key player in a settlement in Libya, has committed himself to a U.N. action plan and to holding a national conference early next year prior to elections, U.N. Libyan envoy Ghassan Salame said on Tuesday.

“Haftar is committed to the political process,” Salame told reporters at the end of a reconciliation conference in Italy. “His representatives said that.”