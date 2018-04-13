Key Libyan commander treated in Paris hospital: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar has been treated in a hospital in Paris, a French source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming earlier reports from Libyan officials and media.

Haftar, 75, is the dominant figure in eastern Libya and has long been seen as a likely contender for power nationally. He heads the Libyan National Army (LNA), a force aligned with a government based in the east which has opposed a rival, internationally backed government in the capital, Tripoli.

The French source declined to comment on Haftar’s condition.

Conflicting reports about his health sparked a flurry of rumors and speculation in Libya, where the United Nations is leading efforts to reunify the country and prepare for elections by the end of the year.

A Libyan source close to Haftar who asked not to be named said Haftar was expected to return to Libya over the weekend. Other Libyan sources had said that Haftar was flown to Jordan and then France earlier this week.