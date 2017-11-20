FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Health staff in southern Libya strike after doctor's kidnapping
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 3:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Health staff in southern Libya strike after doctor's kidnapping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Medical staff in the southern Libyan city of Sabha said on Monday they were suspending work for 10 days in protest over poor security after a doctor was kidnapped.

Health services in Libya have been severely disrupted by years of conflict with the remote south particularly affected.

Salem al-Selhab, who worked in the surgical department of the Sabha Medical Centre, the biggest hospital in southern Libya, was kidnapped by an unknown group on Thursday evening.

“For a long time the medical staff of the Sabha Medical Centre have suffered attacks, abuse and been shot at,” said Osama al-Wafi, a spokesman for the center, adding that Selhab’s kidnapping was a serious setback. “This doctor was very important,” he said.

Staff at the center and at private clinics in the city announced a 10-day strike on Sunday to demand Selhab’s release and the provision of security for medical staff.

Sabha is a major hub for the smuggling of migrants toward Libya’s northern coast, some of whom seek treatment in local medical facilities.

The Sabha Medical Centre receives 70 percent of its backing from international organizations in the absence of state support from rival governments in Tripoli and the east, said Wafi.

“We suffer greatly from a shortage of medicines, political division and lack of support,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO), one of the international bodies to provide Sabha Medical Centre with support, strongly condemned violence against staff in the area.

“WHO urges all to refrain from attacking health workers and facilities, as required by international humanitarian law, and calls upon parties responsible for the kidnapping of the doctor in Sabha to ensure his safety and immediate release,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.