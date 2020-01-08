Libyan PM Serraj to meet Italian PM: Italian government source

FILE PHOTO: Libya’s internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj is seen during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tripoli, Libya June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ulf Laessing/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Libya’s internationally recognized government Fayez al-Serraj will meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday evening, an Italian government source, said as efforts to agree a ceasefire build.

During the day, Conte met Khalifa Haftar, the eastern commander whose Libyan National Army (LNA) militia forces have been fighting troops of Serraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA), as both Russia and Turkey called for a ceasefire. [nA4N24Q02I]