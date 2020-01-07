Italy's Di Maio says Europe must do more to help stabilize Libya

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Libya poses a security risk to Europe that the European Union must address, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday following a meeting with his British, French and German counterparts.

“Libya at the moment poses a risk to Europe on migration and also on terrorism,” he told reporters as he left the meeting.

“This meeting was supposed to take place in Libya but the security situation there did not allow that, but the EU will upgrade its strategies on Libya from tomorrow,” Di Maio said, although he did not give more details.