FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar (C), the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, leaves after an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

MILAN (Reuters) - Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar was on Wednesday meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome, an Italian government source said, amid calls for a ceasefire between Haftar’s eastern militia and the internationally recognized government. [nA4N24Q02I]

The source gave no details of the meeting in Conte’s office in Rome.