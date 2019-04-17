Terrorist presence on migrants boats from Libya now a certainty: Italy's Salvini

FILE PHOTO: Matteo Salvini, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the far-right League Party, speaks as he launches the start of his campaign for the European elections, in Milan, Italy April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Chaos in Libya following General Khalifa Haftar’s offensive has increased the risk of terrorist presence on migrant boats headed for Italy, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said, adding the country’s ports would remain closed.

“Islamic terrorist infiltration is no longer a risk, it has become a certainty: it is therefore my duty to reiterate that no docking will be allowed on Italian shores” he said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League party, refused to say if Italy’s stance could change in case of a full-fledged war in Libya after the flare-up in the cycle of anarchy gripping the country since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.