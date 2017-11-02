FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother: spokesman
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
New York Truck Attack
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 5:02 PM / in 2 hours

Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Libyan force holding the brother of the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step,” said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.