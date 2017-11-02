Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother: spokesman

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Libyan force holding the brother of the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Salman Abedi, who has been identified as the suicide bomber who attacked concert goers at the Manchester Arena; is seen in Manchester before the attack in a picture taken from closed circuit television between May 18 and 22, 2017 and handed out by Greater Manchester Police in appeal for more information about his movements. Greater Manchester Police handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. - RC1952E328F0

“If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step,” said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.