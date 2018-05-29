Libyan factions agree to Dec 10 elections: Libyan PM advisor

PARIS (Reuters) - Rival Libyan factions agreed on Tuesday to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 10, an advisor to Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Seraj said following a meeting in Paris.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Libya's unity government Fayez Seraj addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Taher al-Sonni said in a tweet that four parties gathered at the talks had also agreed on “finalising a constitutional base for elections” by Sept. 16.

Seraj, eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar and the heads of two parliamentary assemblies are attending the talks, which aim to draft a roadmap towards elections.