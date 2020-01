United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas leave a news conference after the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - World leaders at a Libya conference in Berlin did not discuss possible sanctions for violations of an international arms embargo, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference with Merkel, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas added that both sides in the Libyan conflict had promised they would try to find a solution for closed oil ports in the North African country.