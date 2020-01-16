Merkel aims to get commitment to Libya arms embargo at Berlin conference

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with the head of the EU Presidency and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the Chancellary in Berlin, Germany, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the willingness shown by Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to stick to a ceasefire in Libya and said a conference in Berlin on Sunday must try to get a weapons embargo enforced again.

“It is a good message that he is willing to keep to the ceasefire,” Merkel said at a news conference with the Croatian prime minister on Thursday.

“At the Libya conference we must above all see that the weapons embargo is adhered to again, which is basically agreed by the UN but unfortunately not kept to,” she said.