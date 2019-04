TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Forces loyal to Libya’s Tripoli government recaptured late on Friday the former international airport in the south of the capital from eastern forces, the Tripoli-based interior minister said on Friday.

“Tripoli (international) airport was fully liberated,” Fathi Ali Bashagha told Libya al-Ahrar TV, adding that clashes were ongoing in the Qasr ben Ghashir area next to the airport.