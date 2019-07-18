Libya's Mitiga airport resumes air traffic following an air strike

CAIRO (Reuters) - Air space re-opened at the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport, Mitiga, on Thursday after it was halted following an air strike, according to a post on the Mitiga airport authority’s Facebook page.

The airport authority said carrier companies would begin shortly to receive passengers to complete the rest of their re-scheduled flights for the day.

An airplane coming from Egypt’s Alexandria airport to Mitiga was redirected earlier Thursday to Misrata international airport, which serves Libya’s Mediterranean coastal city of Misrata, after Mitiga’s air space shut down, according to the authority’s Facebook page.