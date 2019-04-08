EU's Mogherini calls for humanitarian truce in Libya

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini talks to media at the European Council headquarters before a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini called on Monday for a humanitarian truce in Libya and the return to political negotiations as the country was engulfed in military confrontations among rival factions.

Mogherini urged Libyan leaders to avoid any military escalation and return to negotiations. She said EU foreign ministers, who gathers on Monday in Luxembourg for a regular meeting, are expected to uphold this message.