BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - East Libyan forces took full control of Ras Lanuf oil terminal and the surrounding area on Thursday as they rapidly advanced against rivals who seized the port a week ago, a spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Company in Ras Lanuf, Libya, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori/File Photo

“Our armed forces fully control the Ras Lanuf district and the enemy suffered large losses in lives and equipment,” Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said.