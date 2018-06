VIENNA (Reuters) - Libya has lost 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production due to clashes at the oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday.

NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said a fire was still burning at a low level at one of two storage tanks at Ras Lanuf that were ignited during fighting.