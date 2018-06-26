FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 11:45 AM / in 31 minutes

Libya's internationally recognized government says oil port decision will deepen division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognized government said on Tuesday that a decision by rival forces to hand eastern oil ports to a National Oil Corporation based in the east would increase tension and deepen division in the North African nation.

“Such actions increase tension and anger and do not serve the path of consensus or lead in any way toward reconciliation, but establish disunity and engrain division,” the Tripoli-based government said in a statement.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Louise Heavens

