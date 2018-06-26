Libya's Hariga, Zueitina oil terminals operating normally: sources

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - The oil ports of Hariga and Zueitina in eastern Libya appeared to be operating normally on Tuesday, a day after forces based in the east said they had handed control of the terminals to an alternative National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Benghazi, sources said.

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Libya's Hariga port in Tobruk, east of Benghazi June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

One tanker, the Atlantic Explorer, left Hariga fully loaded on Tuesday morning, a shipping source said. The tanker was chartered by the NOC in Tripoli, an oil source said.

An oil official at Zueitina said two tankers were at the port, the first loading 600,000 barrels of oil and the second due to load one million barrels. The situation was normal, he said.

Libya’s internationally recognized government in Tripoli said the decision announced on Monday by forces loyal to eastern Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar would deepen divisions in the North African nation.

“Such actions increase tension and anger and do not serve the path of consensus or lead in any way toward reconciliation, but establish disunity and engrain division,” it said in a statement.

It appealed to the United Nations Security Council and sanctions committee to “prevent all illegal sales operations that could happen due to these actions”.

The internationally recognized NOC in Tripoli has also condemned the move by Haftar’s Libyan National Army as illegal.

It said it would use “all options available” to legally pursue any companies that tried to buy oil from parallel institutions.