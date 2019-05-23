Libya's NOC calls on eastern forces to free head of oil union

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s national oil corporation NOC on Thursday called on Haftar’s Eastern Libyan forces to release the head of the oil workers’ labor union, Saad Dinar, who was abducted by an armed group near the eastern city of Benghazi last month.

“NOC rejects all forms of violence, abduction and arbitrary arrest, and calls on the General Command to immediately implement its pledge to free Mr Dinar and return him to his family and friends”, it said in a statement.