FILE PHOTO: Mustafa Sanalla, the chairman of state oil firm NOC, attends Benghazi International forum and Exhibition of Oil and Gas in Benghazi, Libya October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief Mustafa Sanalla warned that “terrorist organizations” could infiltrate the country’s oil fields, Al Hurra TV cited him as saying on its Twitter feed.

On Monday, an armed group attacked Libya’s largest oilfield but was repelled after clashes with its protection force.