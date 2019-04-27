Libya's NOC says revenue up but fighting poses serious production risk

CAIRO (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Saturday that revenues rose to more than $1.5 billion in March, up 20 percent from the previous month, but that fighting between rival factions posed a serious threat to production.
“The corporation is gravely concerned about the threat to national energy infrastructure and attempts to use NOC facilities and equipment for military purposes,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement.
Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexandra Hudson