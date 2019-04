ZAWIYA, Libya (Reuters) - More than 190 troops from eastern Libyan forces have been captured during their offensive on Tripoli, officials loyal to the internationally recognized government based in the capital said on Thursday.

A total of 116 fighters were captured in Zawiya, a town west of Tripoli, and additional 75 in Ain Sara on the southern outskirts of the capital, officials said, allowing reporters to film some of them.