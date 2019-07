Putin warns that militants are flowing into Libya from Syria's Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) attend a joint news conference in Rome, Italy July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was worried that militants were flowing into Libya from Syria’s Idlib province and warned that the Libyan situation was deteriorating.

Putin, who was speaking at a news conference in Rome after holding talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, said Moscow wanted Libya’s warring sides to agree a ceasefire, to hold talks, and to enter into a proper political process to sort out the country’s problems.