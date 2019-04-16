Qatar calls for effective arms embargo against Libya's Haftar

MILAN (Reuters) - Qatar’s foreign minister has called for an effective arms embargo against eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and for his troops to withdraw from areas they have recently occupied, Italian daily La Repubblica said on Tuesday.

It quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as saying in an interview he was pleased to be told by his French counterpart recently that Paris was working to ensure a planned national reconciliation conference on Libya goes ahead.