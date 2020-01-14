Russia: Libya's Haftar is taking two days to discuss ceasefire deal - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that Khalifa Haftar, commander of forces in eastern Libya, had been positive about a ceasefire deal drafted at talks in Moscow and is taking two days to discuss it, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s defense ministry said the readiness of parties in the Libyan conflict to support a ceasefire had created a positive atmosphere, Interfax reported, amid a diplomatic push to stabilize the situation there.