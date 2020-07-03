Russia to reopen embassy in Libya - Ifax cites foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2020. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has decided to reopen its embassy in Libya, the Interfax news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov said a ceasefire in the Libyan conflict, proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi alongside Libya’s eastern commander Khalifa Haftar in Cairo on June 6, fitted into decisions taken at an international conference in Berlin regarding the situation in the North African country.

Lavrov was speaking at the start of a meeting with the speaker of Libya’s pro-Haftar eastern parliament, Aguila Saleh.