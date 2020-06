FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the presence of Russian prisoners in the Libyan capital of Tripoli was the main obstacle to cooperation between the countries.

Lavrov made the comment after talks in Moscow with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg of Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).