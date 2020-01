FILE PHOTO: Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who dominates eastern Libya, arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said the heads of Libya’s two warring factions will hold talks in Moscow on Monday, the Interfax news agency reported.

The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj will discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, Interfax cited an official as saying earlier on Monday.