Russia says report on Russian mercenaries in Libya 'inaccurate': RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A report on Russia’s military presence in Libya was based on questionable sources and inaccurate information, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday as it demanded an investigation into the report, the RIA news agency reported.

A United Nations report in May said Russian private military contractor Wagner Group had up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya.

Foreign ministry official Petr Ilichev said the data had clearly been falsified and that the group of experts who published the report was seeking to misrepresent Moscow’s policy in the region.