January 13, 2020 / 6:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Libya's Haftar, Serraj did not meet officially during Moscow talks: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Libya’s warring leaders did not meet officially during indirect peace talks held in Moscow on Monday, the Interfax news agency cited a member of the Russian delegation, which mediated the talks together with Turkey, as saying.

Fayez al-Serraj, who heads Libya’s Tripoli-based internationally recognized government, signed a ceasefire agreement at the talks. Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) faction that has been trying to take the capital Tripoli, asked for more time to consider the ceasefire.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Chris Reese

