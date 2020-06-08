Rivals Russia and Turkey both support a Libya peace process, Moscow says

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday agreed on the need to collaborate to create the conditions for a peace process in Libya, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia and Turkey back opposite sides in the conflict.

The two parties also agreed that a new United Nations Libya envoy must be appointed swiftly, the statement said, following a call between the two men.

Russia’s foreign ministry had earlier voiced its support for an Egyptian initiative aimed at spurring negotiations between the warring sides in Libya.