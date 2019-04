MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call on Tuesday, called for a ceasefire in Libya and renewal of a political process under the aegis of the United Nations, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They also underscored further close coordination between Russia and Turkey aimed at “normalization” in Syria’s Idlib province and agreed on “efficient” measures against militants there, the Kremlin said.